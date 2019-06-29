Call for Hiriyur bandh on July 1

Many organisations and leaders of different parties have extended support to the agitation launched to pressure authorities to protect the dead storage of Vani Vilas Sagar dam. The organisations have decided to observe a Hiriyur taluk bandh on July 1.

Speaking at a meeting of farmers here on Friday to discuss strategies, Krishika Samaja president H.R. Thimmaiah said the agitation was launched to protect dead storage as the dam would be damaged if the former was pumped out. The dam, a major water source for the people in the region, was constructed in 1907 by the Mysore Wadiyars to solve the drinking water problem.

Successive drought

Owing to successive drought in the last few years, the dam has not received any water and has reached dead storage. As per norms, dead storage water should not be lifted from the dam as it will affect the dam’s strength. But from the last few weeks, authorities have started pumping the dead storage to supply drinking water, he alleged.

He said that the Vani Vilas Sagar Horata Samiti, Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, District Bar Association and other organisations have extended support to the agitation.

‘Administration failed’

Mr. Thimmaiah also alleged that the district administration has failed completely in addressing the problems of farmers and the common man. Though the district has been facing severe drought over the past few years, the authorities have not taken any steps to provide drinking water and fodder to animals and also to ensure proper supply of water to those in rural areas of the district.