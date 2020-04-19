Cabinet to discuss industry problems

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that the Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday would discuss the problems faced by industrialists and workers in the backdrop of the lockdown, and find a possible solution.

Speaking at an industrialists meeting here, Mr. Shettar said that as the second phase of lockdown is in force, all industrial activities have come to a standstill. Keeping in view the possible impact on economy and job sector, there is a thought that some relaxation be given to industries.

“Today, we are living in a complex situation due to coronavirus. The major problem in the future days is economic stability and creation of jobs. The Centre, after evaluating this, has sought suggestions from the State governments with an aim to giving some relaxation to industries after Monday. A majority of industries have paid March salary to their workers. The Centre wants to know whether industries are financially healthy to provide ESI and PF to their employees in the coming months, he said.

At the Cabinet meeting, issues related to rate waiver on interest on loans, among others, would be discussed. It is more likely that permission will be granted to industries to restart their operations using 20 % of their workforce and by providing food and shelter facilities to their employees, Mr. Shettar said.