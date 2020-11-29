Cabinet expansion: Yediyurappa likely to contact Amit Shah again

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who on Sunday said he was hopeful of the BJP central leadership allowing him to expand the State Cabinet in the next two or three days, is expected to speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah again on the issue.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said that though Mr. Yediyurappa was keen on expanding the Cabinet before December 7, when the winter session of the legislature begins, it was also becoming difficult for him to do so as the central leadership had not yet allowed him to take up either an expansion or reshuffle exercise. The sources also indicated that it was unlikely that the expansion would happen before the session.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Mr. Yediyurappa said that there was no confusion over Cabinet expansion and that efforts were being made to get the approval of party leaders. “Who has to be inducted into the Cabinet will be decided by the central leaders. I am confident that the leaders in Delhi will approve the expansion,” he said. He added that he would, if necessary, speak to the leaders again. He also clarified that there were no differences in the party between the newcomers and the old-timers.

While the Chief Minister, over the past fortnight, has on multiple occasions said the Cabinet would be expanded in two or three days, it has not happened so far. Sources said that when Mr. Yediyurappa spoke to Mr. Shah when the latter called him to ask him not to take up OBC status issue for Veerashaiva-Lingayats, the matter was discussed. “However, Mr. Yediyurappa did not get clarity or approval to go ahead. He is likely to speak to the Home Minister again,” a source said.

Political circles are curious about Mr. Yediyurappa’s statement about getting clearance for Cabinet expansion in the next two or three days, as the central leadership appears to be thinking seriously about replacing him. In this context, the words of Mr. Yediyurappa, who is showing indications of rebellion, has raised curiosity about his next move.