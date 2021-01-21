Karnataka

Cabinet berths allocated to new ministers of Karnataka

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, with the newly sworn in ministers MTB Nagaraju, R. Shankar, Umesh Katti, C. P. Yogeeshwar, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani and S. Angara, after swearing in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru on January 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted cabinet members.

Legislators Umesh Katti, Aravind Lumbavali, Nagaraju (MTB), C.P. Yogeshwar, R. Shankar, S. Angara and Murugesh Nirani were inducted into the cabinet on January 13. While they have been allocated portfolios, some berths have been reshuffled.

C Madhuswamy has been divested of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation portfolios and allocated Medical Education, Kannada and Culture departments.

The Chief Minister has kept the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Bangalore Development, Energy, Intelligence, Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios with himself.

The new portfolio allocation is as follows:

S.NO

Minister

Portfolio

1.

B.S. Yediyurappa

1. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR)

2. Cabinet Affairs

3. Finance Department

4. Bangalore Development

5. Energy Department

6. Intelligence from Home Department

7. Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics Department

8. Infrastructure Development Department and all unallocated portfolios

2.

Umesh Vishwanath Katti

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department

3.

S Angara

1. Fisheries Department

2. Ports and Inland Transport Department

4.

Basavaraj Bommai

1. Home Department Excluding intelligence

2. Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Department

5.

J.C. Madhuswamy

1. Medical Education Department from Health and Family Welfare Department  

2. Kannada and Culture Department 

6.

Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil

1. Small Scale Industries from Industries and Commerce Department  

2. Information and Public Relations Department

7.

Aravind Limbavali

Forest Department

8.

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani

Mines and Geology Department 

9.

N. Nagaraja (MTB)

Excise Department

10.

Kota Srinivas Poojari

1. Muzrai Department from Revenue Department  

2. Backward Classes Welfare Department

11.

Dr. K. Sudhakar

Health and Family Welfare Department (Excluding Medical Education)

12.

Anand Singh

1. Tourism Department

2. Environment and Ecology Department 

13.

C.P. Yogeeshwara

Minor Irrigation Department from Water Resources Department 

14.

Prabhu Chauhan

Animal Husbandry Department

15.

Arabail Hebbar Shivaram

Labour Department

16.

R. Shankar

1. Municipal Administration Department

2. Sericulture Department 

17.

K. Gopalaiah

1. Horticulture Department  

2. Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar from Industries and Commerce Department 

18.

K.C Narayana Gowda

1. Youth Empowerment and Sports Department  

2. Haj and Wakf Department 

