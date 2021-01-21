Cabinet berths allocated to new ministers of Karnataka

Karnataka Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted cabinet members.
Legislators Umesh Katti, Aravind Lumbavali, Nagaraju (MTB), C.P. Yogeshwar, R. Shankar, S. Angara and Murugesh Nirani were inducted into the cabinet on January 13. While they have been allocated portfolios, some berths have been reshuffled.
C Madhuswamy has been divested of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation portfolios and allocated Medical Education, Kannada and Culture departments.
The Chief Minister has kept the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Bangalore Development, Energy, Intelligence, Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios with himself.
The new portfolio allocation is as follows:
S.NO
Minister
Portfolio
1.
B.S. Yediyurappa
1. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR)
2. Cabinet Affairs
3. Finance Department
4. Bangalore Development
5. Energy Department
6. Intelligence from Home Department
7. Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics Department
8. Infrastructure Development Department and all unallocated portfolios
2.
Umesh Vishwanath Katti
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department
3.
S Angara
1. Fisheries Department
2. Ports and Inland Transport Department
4.
Basavaraj Bommai
1. Home Department Excluding intelligence
2. Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Department
5.
J.C. Madhuswamy
1. Medical Education Department from Health and Family Welfare Department
2. Kannada and Culture Department
6.
Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil
1. Small Scale Industries from Industries and Commerce Department
2. Information and Public Relations Department
7.
Aravind Limbavali
Forest Department
8.
Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani
Mines and Geology Department
9.
N. Nagaraja (MTB)
Excise Department
10.
Kota Srinivas Poojari
1. Muzrai Department from Revenue Department
2. Backward Classes Welfare Department
11.
Dr. K. Sudhakar
Health and Family Welfare Department (Excluding Medical Education)
12.
Anand Singh
1. Tourism Department
2. Environment and Ecology Department
13.
C.P. Yogeeshwara
Minor Irrigation Department from Water Resources Department
14.
Prabhu Chauhan
Animal Husbandry Department
15.
Arabail Hebbar Shivaram
Labour Department
16.
R. Shankar
1. Municipal Administration Department
2. Sericulture Department
17.
K. Gopalaiah
1. Horticulture Department
2. Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar from Industries and Commerce Department
18.
K.C Narayana Gowda
1. Youth Empowerment and Sports Department
2. Haj and Wakf Department