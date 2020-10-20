Karnataka

Bypolls: 31 candidates remain in fray

A total of 31 candidates remain in the fray for the bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies after the last date for withdrawal of nomination on Monday.

In all, 40 candidates had filed their nominations in the two Assembly constituencies. While 15 candidates remain in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations in Sira, 16 candidates remain at R.R. Nagar. As many as four candidates withdrew their nominations in R.R. Nagar while two candidates withdrew in Sira.

