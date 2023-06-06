Byelections to three Council seats on June 30

June 06, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the conduct of the byelections to the three casual vacancies in the Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency, on June 30.

The three vacancies were created following the resignations of Baburao Chinchansur, R. Shankar and Laxman Savadi. All three resigned from the Council and contested the Legislative Assembly elections held last month.

While Mr. Chinchansur and Mr. Shankar lost the elections, Mr. Savadi won on the Congress ticket.

The notification said the last date for filing nomination is June 20, scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 21, and the last day for withdrawal is June 23.

The polling and counting of votes will be on the same day (June 30), it said.

The term of the seat vacated by Mr. Chinchansur ends on June 17, 2024, while the term of the seat vacated by Mr. Shankar ends on June 30, 2026. The term of the seat vacated by Mr. Savadi ends on June 14, 2028.

Congress sources said there were more than a dozen aspirants, including the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, for the three vacancies in the Legislative Council.