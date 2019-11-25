Byelections: Campaigning in K.R. Pet reaches fever pitch

The electioneering for the December 5 bypolls to K.R. Pet Assembly segment, necessitated following the resignation of K.C. Narayana Gowda, has reached a fever pitch on Monday with Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and others intensifying their campaigns.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil K. also hit the campaign trail, seeking political blessings for their candidates.

Mr. Yediyurappa campaigned in Kikkeri and other villages, including his birthplace Bookanakere, for the BJP nominee Mr. Narayana Gowda.

Addressing the gathering, he described Mr. Gowda as politician with a clean image.

The Chief Minister urged voters to elect party nominees in all 15 Assembly segments to strengthen his hands.

He promised comprehensive development of all the 15 segments.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Narayana Gowda and others also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nikhil, who unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections, canvassed for the JD(S) nominee B.L. Devaraj at Makavalli and surrounding areas in K.R. Pet.

According to him, the party is facing a crisis owing to some backstabbers and hence the electorates should strive to strengthen the party in the byelections.

The actor-turned-politician said that he would campaign for Sharath Bache Gowda at Hoskote and also in Yeshwanthpur, Kamakshipalya, and K.R. Puram constituency.

Meanwhile, the district JD(S) unit has said that the former Prime Minister will campaign across the constituency on November 28 and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will campaign on December 3.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and other Congress leaders also campaigned for party nominee K.B. Chandrashekar in K.R. Pet.

The Congress leaders accused the NDA government at the Centre of destabilising the economy of the country through its anti-poor and anti-people policies.

The Congress is the only party who helps the poor and the downtrodden in the country, he said requesting the electorates to vote for the party, the KPCC chief added.