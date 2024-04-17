BWSSB ready to supply Cauvery water to 21 IT parks  

April 17, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BWSSB on Wednesday said that it was equipped to supply Cauvery water to 21 IT parks in and around Mahadevapura.

“We have managed the shortage of water faced by IT companies. Now, several companies have requested Cauvery water. We are prepared to supply water in the fourth stage of Cauvery supply,” said Ram Prasath Manohar, chairman, BWSSB, after holding a meeting with the members of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA).

The IT parks in the area are heavily dependent on borewells for their water needs and had requested BWSSB to supply Cauvery water. Mr. Manohar said that the water requirement of the 21 IT parks was around 12 MLD and under the fourth stage, the water availability was only to the extent of 5 MLD.

“The companies need to pay the pro-rata charges and other fees. Upon payment of the fees, we can supply water within 30 days. We can supply more water when the fifth stage becomes operational. The rest of the demand can be met through treated water,” Mr. Manohar said.

The chairman also advised the companies to meet at least 50% of their water requirements through treated water and emphasised on the need to treat and reuse grey water.