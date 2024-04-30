GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BWSSB implements advanced tech to produce zero bacterial water with help from IISc

April 30, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has implemented advanced technology to produce zero bacterial water at water treatment plants with the assistance of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) scientists. 

The BWSSB produces 1,200 MLD of treated water from its plant everyday, which is currently supplied for non-domestic purposes as water contains certain bacteria which are harmful to humans. Everyday, 1,800 MLD of waste water is generated in the city.

According to a press release, the scientists, in a span of two weeks, developed an advanced water treatment technology to generate zero bacterial water. It is now installed at the plants and the water quality now meets the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board’s criterion, said the release, adding that this water can be used for domestic purposes except drinking.

The release said BWSSB now produces one crore litre of zero bacterial water everyday. This technology is installed at Agara, K.C. Valley and Bellandur STP units. The release said several companies like Wipro, HAL, and others have shown interest in purchasing the water.

