Businessman survives murder attempt

Shivaranjan Bolannanavar has donned roles in several films

Shivaranjan Bolannanavar has donned roles in several films

Shivaranjan Bolannanavar, a retired Kannada film actor, survived an assassination attempt in Bailhongal on Tuesday.

Two motorcycling-riding assailants fired three-four rounds at him from a distance, when he was chatting with some friends in front of his house near the Hanuman Temple.

However, the shots missed the target and the victim escaped unhurt, according to some villagers.

In his complaint to the police, Mr. Bolannanavar has named his brother and some relatives. “I was lucky to escape. I ran in a zigzag manner and escaped the attack,’’ he told the police.

The 50-year-old businessman has acted in several Kannada films in the past. He was paired opposite actress Shruti in the film Amrita Sindhu. He also acted in Veerabhadra and other films.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other officers visited the spot at night.

“The victim was fired upon by motorcycle-borne people, one of whom was his younger brother’s relative. As per eyewitnesses, three-four rounds were fired. There were no injuries to anyone. The incident occurred between 7.45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Teams are in place to trace the accused,’’ Dr. Patil told journalists later.

The police suspected that a long-pending property-related dispute may be the cause of the offence. Sources in the police said that one of the accused has been taken into custody, while the other is still at large.