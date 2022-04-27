BU’s 56th convocation on Friday 

68,211 students can download degree certificates from DigiLocker

The 56th annual convocation of Bangalore University (BU) that will be held on Friday at Jnanajyothi auditorium, Central College campus, will see 321 gold medals being awarded to 186 students, 132 cash prizes, and 127 Ph.D. degrees being conferred.

According to a press release on Wednesday, varsity Chancellor and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside over the convocation ceremony, while S.C. Sharma, director, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru, will deliver the convocation address. Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Pro-Chancellor, will grace the occasion, the release said.

Three achievers – philanthropist from ISKCON Madhu Pandit Dasa, renowned artist S.G. Vasudev, and social reformer and artist M.S. Muthuraj – are being recognised for their services in respective fields and honorary doctorates would be conferred on them.

The release added that 68,211 students in all would be graduating. Gold medallists will receive medal consisting of 1.1 gm gold embossed on a 20 gm silver frame. The graduating students will be able to download their degree certificates immediately after the convocation from the DigiLocker and National Academic Depository (NAD), a initiative of Ministry of Information Technology and Ministry of Education, Government of India. The hard copy of the certificates will also be made available to the students the same day after the convocation.

Gold medallists

Sushma H., M.Sc. (Organic Chemistry), Department of Chemistry (7 gold medals)

When I heard that I had bagged 7 gold medals, I was both surprised and happy that I was able to fulfil my father’s dream. I placed emphasis on understanding the concepts well enough to teach it. I had also topped in B.Sc. at Mount Carmel College, but did not get any gold medals. Currently, I am preparing for UPSC. However, I wanted to finish M.Sc., as I was interested in Organic Chemistry. My family has been my backbone.

Aishwarya P.C., M.A. (Sanskrit), Department of Sanskrit (6 gold medals)

The jump from a graduate course in hotel management to a PG degree in Sanskrit is unusual. However, I was keen on this field as I wanted to be different from others, who usually take up MBA degree. Even as a child, I was interested in Indian culture and used to go to Bala Vihar and shloka classes. The root of different Indian cuisines and food science is in Sanskrit. I have been a Sanskrit student since class 8. Taking up a PG course in Sanskrit made sense to me.

Nandini V., B.Sc., Government First Grade College, Yelahanka (6 gold medals)

I am among the three daughters of my mother, a single parent, who has been managing our household, which includes my siblings and a disabled uncle and aunt. The rank list was announced a year ago. The convocation was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. My mother was ecstatic when I broke the news, as she felt her hard work had paid off. I am currently pursuing M.Sc. and aim to teach.