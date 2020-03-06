‘Budget will give fillip to farm sector’

Srikrishnarao Kodancha, president of Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI), has said that it was a “good Budget.” It will give a fillip to the agriculture sector and farmers will benefit from it. The Budget provided a textile park for Karkala and this could help market Udupi saris, which enjoys GI tag.

Satyanarayana Udupa Japti, general secretary of the district unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said that it was a “pro-agriculture budget.” It had provided for construction of vented dams against rivers in the coastal districts. “Every year, good announcements are made, but a lot will depend on implementation of the budget,” he said.

Kuilady Suresh Nayak, president of BJP district unit, said it was a “pro-development budget”. Vinaykumar Sorake, Congress leader, said it was a “disappointing Budget” as it did not provide solutions to problems of coastal districts. Yogish Shetty, president of JD(S) district unit, said the CM had failed to get funds for State’s development.

The budget had nothing in it to stabilize the weakening economy of the State. The hike in prices of petrol and diesel will hit the middle and poor classes, he said.

Balakrishna Shetty, Secretary of district unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that Udupi district had got a raw deal in the budget.