BU staff against allotment of university land to other institutions

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Bangalore University have urged the Vice-Chancellor (VC) to take necessary action to not to allot land in Jnanabharathi campus to any institution.

They submitted a memorandum in the name of ‘Bangalore University Ulisi Horata Samiti’ to the V-C, Jayakara S.M, demanding to publish a white paper on the total land given to the university by the government, encroached land, and land given on lease for various institutions by the university.

The samiti has decided to campaign and agitate against the land allotment, along with the students’ union.

“The government has given 1,112 acres of land to the Bangalore University and the varsity has given 297 acres to various institutions like Sports Authority of India, BASE, NLSIU, ISCE, and others. Around 139 acres is encroached and bio-park was formed over 307 acres. Only 269 acres remain for the university activities. In the 134th meeting of the University Syndicate, which was held on May 17, 2017, they had decided not to allot land in the Jnanabharathi campus to any institution,” the samiti said in the memorandum.

It also alleged that the institutions which got land on the Jnanabharathi campus are violating the rights of Bangalore University students and employees by using the facilities on campus.

Various departments are working in a single building on the campus. The Department of Yoga has been operating out of two rooms for 20 years. However, 15 acres has been allotted to the Inter-University Centre for Yogi Sciences, they said.