Bangalore University has postponed all under-graduate, post-graduate and engineering exams, scheduled to begin on April 19, indefinitely till further orders. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and transportation issues due to the ongoing bus strike, said Venugopal K.R., Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University.
BU postpones all UG, PG exams indefinitely
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
April 16, 2021 17:17 IST
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
April 16, 2021 17:17 IST
