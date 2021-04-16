Karnataka

BU postpones all UG, PG exams indefinitely

Bangalore University has postponed all under-graduate, post-graduate and engineering exams, scheduled to begin on April 19, indefinitely till further orders. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and transportation issues due to the ongoing bus strike, said Venugopal K.R., Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University.

