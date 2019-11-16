BSY to attend opening of Kalaburagi airport

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, and Heavy and Medium Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar will be among the dignitaries who will participate in the programme for opening the Kalaburagi airport for public use on November 22, said Umesh Jadhav, MP.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Jadhav directed the officials concerned to neatly conduct the event.

“With Star Air beginning its commercial operations between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru on November 22, Kalaburagi airport will be opened for public use. It is a historic event for Kalyana Karnataka. You should invite all the people’s representatives, universities, industry leaders, traders, educational institutions and other important individuals and entities for the event. You should ensure that the event would successfully be conducted without any problem and shortcoming,” he told the officers of district administration and the Airports Authority of India and the police.

Legislators Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Basavaraj Mattimud, Subhash Guttedar, B.G. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Sharat B, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat P. Raja, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul Pandve, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishor Babu, Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Amarnath Patil and others were present in the meeting.