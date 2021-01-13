Karnataka

BSY may resign after State Budget: Siddaramaiah

Even though he admitted that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa may have received a fresh lease of life to continue in the top post for some more time, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the Lingayat strongman may have been asked to resign after presenting the State Budget.

When reporters reminded Mr. Siddaramaiah of his prediction about change of leadership in the BJP government in the State, the Congress leader said Mr. Yediyurappa may continue for a few more days as the party’s central leadership had permitted him to expand the Cabinet.

But, he contended that he had earlier received information that Mr. Yediyurappa had been asked to resign. “Probably, he has said that he will resign after presenting the Budget,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 10:26:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bsy-may-resign-after-state-budget-siddaramaiah/article33570762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY