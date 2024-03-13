Lok Sabha polls: Eshwarappa blames BSY for son being denied BJP ticket; to meet well-wishers to decide next step

March 13, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Making his displeasure known and sending out feelers of potential rebellion, senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa squarely blamed former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for his son K.E. Kantesh being denied BJP ticket from Haveri to contest the Lok Sabha elections. He has decided to hold a meeting with his well-wishers in Shivamogga on March 15 before deciding on his next step.

The BJP has chosen to field former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the Haveri Lok Sabha seat. A visibly upset Mr. Eshwarappa, speaking to the media, claimed Mr. Bommai was being “forced” to contest from Haveri. “Mr. Bommai himself had recommended my son’s name for Haveri. He had refused to contest the seat as he is a sitting MLA and a former Chief Minister. But why he is being forced to contest?” he sought to know.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Mr. Yediyurappa had assured his son of the party ticket and also promised that he would campaign for his victory. “Mr. Yediyurappa has not kept his promise,” he said.

‘Targeting loyalists’

Taking the issue beyond his son’s case, he pointed to C.T. Ravi, Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Pratap Simha too being disappointed. “Many in the party are of the opinion that Mr. Yediyurappa has been targeting leaders who are loyal to the party and speak for the Hindutva. At the moment, I am not revealing my decisions. I will hold a meeting with well-wishers of the party and seniors on Friday,” he said.

When asked if he would contest as Independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency against Mr. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra, Mr. Eshwarappa said he would decide on this after the meeting on Friday.

Further, Mr. Eshwarappa said that MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal called him over phone and told him that Mr. Kantesh would be fielded in the elections for Legislative Council (Graduates’ Constituency). “I have not promised him anything,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had been receiving many phone calls from his well-wishers and leaders of backward classes for the past few days. Many had been suggesting he contest for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate, he said.