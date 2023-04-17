Brothers Kumar Bangarappa, Madhu Bangarappa submit nomination papers

April 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

Brothers Kumar Bangarappa and Madhu Bangarappa, sons of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa, submitted their nomination papers as candidates of rival parties in Sorab on Monday.

While Mr. Kumar Bangarappa, a former Minister, is candidate for the BJP, his younger brother is the Congress candidate. They are engaged in a bitter campaign against each other in the constituency.

Mr. Kumar Bangarappa visited Chandraguti Sri Renukamba Temple, Manchi Anjaneya Temple, and Konanakunte Mahaganapati Temple and offered special pooja before taking out a procession. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, D.S. Arun, MLC, district BJP president T.D. Megharaj and others in the procession.

On his part, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa submitted papers on the day. He took out a procession from Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Sorab town with his supporters. He was accompanied by his sister, Geetha Shivaraj Kumar, wife of film actor Shivaraj Kumar, while submitting the papers at the taluk office.