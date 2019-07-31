Bridge near Sheelahalli in Raichur submerged

The bridge constructed across Krishna river between Sheelahalli and Hanchinal villages in Lingsagur taluk in Raichur district has been submerged after officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Ltd. continuously discharged water from Basavasagar reservoir in Narayanapur village in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district even on Tuesday, to maintain reservoir safety.

According to officials, water at the rate of 1.63 lakh cusecs was released from the reservoir to the river at 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday while 1.6 lakh was inflow to the reservoir from Alamatti dam in Bagalkot district.

Owing to the discharge, the bridge was submerged resulting in road connectivity between Sheelahalli and Hanchinal, Jaladurga, Kadadaragadde, Yaragoda and Gonawatla being cut off.

The Police and Revenue Department officials visited the affected villages and alerted residents not to go near the river. Both Raichur and Yadgir district administrations have alerted people across the Krishna river basin of the possibility of a rise in water level in the Krishna.

Chamaraj H. Patil, tahasildar, Lingsagur, told The Hindu on the phone, “We have taken all precautions, created awareness among residents, and also distributed pamphlets containing contact numbers of the Revenue, Police and other related departments for any emergency calls.” He said Revenue officials were alerted to tackle flood conditions if more amounts of water was discharged. At 6 p.m., the water level in Basavasagar reservoir stood at 491.43 m against FRL of 492.25 m.