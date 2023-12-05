‘Brand Bengaluru’: Over 70,000 suggestions received from public

December 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - BELAGAVI

More than 70,000 suggestions had been received from the public for the “Brand Bengaluru” initiative announced by the State government.

Responding to a question from Haris N.A. representing Shantinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, Minister for Transport R. Ramalinga Reddy, who was replying on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said the suggestions had come after the government had elicited public views on cleanliness, transport, environment, health, education, technology, water resources etc. on brandBengaluru.karnataka.gov.in

The suggestions had been shared with eight educational institutions like Indian Institute of Science, RVCE, MS Ramaiah, IIIT, Dayanand Sagar College etc., which are partnering with the government in the project.

The government had also constituted an expert committee headed by retired Chief Secretary B.S. Patil to submit a report on developing Bengaluru into a global city. The committee will also study the suggestions given by the public, he said.

When Mr. Haris, a Congress MLA, complimented the government on the steps taken to develop Bengaluru, the BJP members were on their feet claiming no development works had been taken up.