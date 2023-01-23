HamberMenu
Brahmins upset with PM not visiting Uttaradi Mutt in Malkhed

January 23, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during the programme organised to distribute land rights certificates to 52,000 families at Malkhed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday last, the Brahmin Organisation of India said that he has “disappointed the whole Brahmin community” by not mentioning Sri Jayatirtha (Teekacharya) of Uttaradi Mutt in Malkhed.

Sri Jayatirtha, also known as Teekacharya, is ranked as the second great outstanding personality in the Dwaita movement.

State president of the organisation Ravindra Kulkarni in a release here on Monday stated that though the Prime Minister’s programme was organised at a venue that is just a stone’s throw away from Uttaradi Mutt, Mr. Modi did not mention a single word about Sri Jayatirtha and Uttaradi Mutt.

“Mr. Modi has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of followers of Sri Jayatirtha and the Brahmin community, while the local BJP leaders too failed to convince Mr. Modi of the need to visit the mutt,” he said.

Highlighting the indifferent attitude of the BJP leaders and Mr. Modi towards the Brahmin community, Mr. Kulkarni warned that the Brahmin community will teach the BJP a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections.

