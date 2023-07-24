HamberMenu
Boy found drowned in pit

July 24, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the bodies of two children were found in a water-filled pit at a construction site of L&T in Kalaburagi, another boy from a different locality was found drowned in yet another such incident on Monday.

Nahim, four-year-old victim from Misba Colony, went missing on Sunday. When the area was searched, the body was found in a water-filled fit near the house. A case has been registered in the Suburban Police Station.

On Saturday, two children, Abhishekh and Ajay, both aged 12, went missing and their bodies were found the next day in a pit under an overhead tank being built by construction major L&T. A case has been registered against the company at Chowk Police Station.

