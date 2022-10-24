Boy dies after neck cut by thread of kite in Belagavi

Rishikesh Bahadur Desai October 24, 2022 10:33 IST

The thread was attached to an abandoned kite, and was lying across the street. The boy was sitting in the front of a bike driven by his father

A representational photo of kites entangled, along with the thread, in cable lines. The victim’s neck was cut by a thread that was attached to an abandoned kite, and was lying across the street. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A six-year-old boy died after a piece of thread used to fly kites cut his neck, in Belagavi district in north Karnataka. Vardhan Eeranna Balle of Ananthapur village near Yamakanamaradi died in a private hospital on Sunday October 23. He had gone shopping with his father to the old city market in Belagavi on Sunday. He was sitting in front of his father’s bike. While returning home, a sharp thread cut his neck near the old Gandhi Nagar bridge. The thread was attached to an abandoned kite, and was lying across the street. The father did not see the thread as it is very thin. The cut was deep. The father took the boy to a hospital, but doctors could not save the victim. He had lost a lot of blood, a police officer said. A case has been registered.



