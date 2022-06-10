Boy dies after father poisons family

The police have booked a man who is said to have poisoned his wife and children, killing his son, in Talikoti in Bagalkot district.

The police said that Chandrashekar Talikoti had taken loans and was unable to repay them. He wanted to sell his land, but his wife was opposed to the idea. Despite his repeated requests, she kept putting off the idea. Then, he decided to kill her and his children.

He mixed poison in rice and fed them on Thursday evening. His three-year-old son Shivaraj died. His wife, Savitri, and his five-year-old daughter Renuka have been admitted in hospital.