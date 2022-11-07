Karnataka

Book tracing 50 years of Sanskrit daily released

A book tracing 50 years of Sanskrit daily – Sudharma – was released here on Monday. It is authored by journalist Kudli Gururaj and released by H.R. Shresha, a columnist and veteran journalist. Jayalakshmi, editor of Sudharma, was present.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2022 7:59:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/book-tracing-50-years-of-sanskrit-daily-released/article66108172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY