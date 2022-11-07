A book tracing 50 years of Sanskrit daily – Sudharma – was released here on Monday. It is authored by journalist Kudli Gururaj and released by H.R. Shresha, a columnist and veteran journalist. Jayalakshmi, editor of Sudharma, was present.
Book tracing 50 years of Sanskrit daily released
