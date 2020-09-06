Book released

Bayalembo Bayalu, a biographical novel by Gulbarga University’s Kannada Department head H.T. Pote, was released by Padma Shri Doddarange Gowda, poet and lyricist, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“The novel reflects the life of the oppressed communities of the time. The influence of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar can be seen throughout the story. Many writers tend to use another language. Mr. Pote has, however, retained his nativity in the language and expression here,” Mr. Gowda said after releasing the novel.

Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, former VC, Karnataka Sanskrit University, called it the first Dalit biographical novel in Kannada.