Book launch today
A book authored by journalist Naveen Soorinje Nethravathiyalli Nettaru, chronicling the communal situation in Dakshina Kannada, will be released on Sunday.
It will be released by Mohammad Shaheed, who lost his father in a communal riot. The event is at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Kripa Road, at 10.30 a.m. The book is published by Kriya Madhyama.
