Bommai to leave for Davos on May 22

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the country’s economic strength would be showcased at the World Economic Forum Summit to be held in Davos.

Mr. Bommai is set to leave Bengaluru on May 22 to attend the summit and return to Bengaluru on May 26.

“Summit is not just about attracting investments to India, but also about country’s environment and ecosystem too would be presented at the summit,” the Chief Minister said after participating in a preliminary meeting ahead of the summit.

He said, “Economic and industrial policies of India and Karnataka are our strength. Economy and ecology go hand in hand. So these aspects too would be reflected at the summit.”

Among others present in the virtual meeting were Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, E.V. Ramana Reddy.