Bommai demands release of water from Tungabhadra

March 23, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: File Photo

Shiggaon MLA and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged the government to take immediate steps to release water from Tungabhadra river to Haveri and Ranebennur in order to address the severe scarcity of drinking water.

In the wake of the two towns facing a drinking water crisis, Mr. Bommai spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri on the telephone and urged him to take steps to get water released from the Tungabhadra to Haveri and Ranebennur as the situation was likely to get worse in the next few days.

Mr. Bommai asked the Deputy Commissioner to write to the Regional Commissioner explaining the crisis and requesting a release of water from Tungabhadra river till the onset of monsoon. He said he would also speak to the Regional Commissioner on the issue.

Karnataka / Hubli / drought / water / drinking water / environmental issues / politics / environmental politics

