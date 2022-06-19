Bommai blames Congress for Agnipath-related violence

Accusing the Congress of inciting trouble over the Agnipath scheme, the Chief Minister said that no responsible citizen will indulge in violence causing damage to public property.

“The fact that Khanapura Congress legislator (Anjali Nimbalkar) is sitting on a dharna proves that the Congress has been inciting the nation-wide violence. Agnipath is a novel scheme and military training for youth between 17 and 21 years is followed worldwide,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

The scheme benefits the youth and prepares the younger generation for jobs in para military forces, he added.

Referring to violence in the country over the Agnipath scheme, he said: “Indulging in violence is an unpardonable crime. Properties have been damaged. This is a politically instigated action and people will shortly understand this. No responsible person will indulge in violence”.

‘No ego in textbook revision’

Commenting on the opposition to the text book revision, Mr. Bommai has said that whatever changes are required in the revised textbooks, will be taken up with an open mind.

“I will get the memorandums given by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the seers, and will look into them with an open mind. I will not consider this as an ego issue,” he said.

He further said that the government was ready to rectify mistakes if there are any objections.

Mr. Bommai said that the government had enormous respect for those who have strived to build the country and the State, including kings, writers, artists, and Jnanapith winners. “The government is not ready to compromise on their honour. We are ready to go to any length to protect the honour of the great personalities and to inform about their contribution to the posterity”.