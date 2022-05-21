Bomb hoax mails to schools Bengaluru police looking into Bhopal case

The city police probing the hoax bomb emails to over 16 schools here in April said they were looking into the findings of the probe by the Bhopal police.

“The case in Bhopal has a similar modus operandi. In our probe, we have not yet achieved a breakthrough. We are not yet sure whether the Bengaluru emails were also sent using bots developed by the youth from Salem. We will look into it,” a senior police official said.