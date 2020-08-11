Karnataka

Body of Talacauvery temple priest recovered

The body of the Talacauvery temple priest Narayana Achar was recovered close to Bhagamandala in Kodagu district on Tuesday by the search and rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The body was found about 2.5 km from the place where the landslip hit and reduced his house to a rubble, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.

He was among the five persons missing when the landslip from Brahmagiri Hills flattened their house on Thursday, following which a search and rescue operation was launched by the authorities amidst pouring rain.

