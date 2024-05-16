GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body donated for medical education and research in Hubballi

Published - May 16, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives of 82-year-old Chinnabhai Khanninayakar of Saundatti in Belagavi have donated her body for medical education and research.

Khanninayakar was a member of the Yelur Naikar royal family of Keladi Samsthan. She is survived by two sons and five daughters.

As per her will, the body was donated to the Jagadguru Gangadhara Mahaswamiji Medical College of KLE University, Hubballi.

It was facilitated by the Bailhongal-based Dr. Ramannanavar Charitable Trust.

The trust can be contacted for information on body donation, eye donation, skin donation and organ donation on Ph: 9242496497.

