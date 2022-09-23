BMTC’s loans over 5 years at ₹1,324 crore; ₹679 crore paid back

In the last five years, the State–run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has raised a loan of around ₹1,324 crore of which about ₹679 crore has been repaid, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu informed the Legislative Council on Friday.

His response came to a question from Congress Deputy Leader Govindaraju. The Minister said the loan amount had been utilised to purchase new buses, for modernisation of workshops, and to pay provident fund of the employees.

The Minister, without providing a breakup, pointed out that the BMTC was yet to receive dues from the government towards free passes for schoolchildren and construction workers that have been issued by the BMTC.

“Efforts are being made to make the BMTC profitable. The usage of electric buses has reduced diesel consumption and loans at a high rate of interest are being reduced to a lower rate of interest. Since new buses cost between ₹40 lakh and ₹60 lakh, old buses are being refurbished and operated,” he added.

10,800 acres land allotted for industries not used

As many as 52,000 acres are being developed for industrial areas across Karnataka while about 10,800 acres of land allotted earlier has not been used by the beneficiaries for construction of industries.

Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani told the Legislative Council that of about 52,000 acres, about 10,000 acres had been completed and about 42,000 acres are under various stages of development. While about 20,000 acres were in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, the rest were spread across Karnataka, he said, in reply to a question from Congress member Saleem Ahmed.

On the land that is remaining idle, the Minister said that of about 10,800 acres lying idle for over 10 years after allotment, 7,500 acres were for two steel plants in the State. “We have taken back 386 acres that have not been used and 117 notices have been issued. Since allottees are approaching courts against taking back the land, I have directed officials to submit a caveat in the court before proceeding.”