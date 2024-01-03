GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMTC to start advance booking facility for Wonder-La Amusement Park Vajra buses

January 03, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) will start advance booking facility for the buses which are operating 10 Air-Conditioned services with 20 single trips to Wonder-La Amusement Park on four routes from different parts of the city starting from January 15.

“For the benefit of the travelling public, advance booking facility for air-conditioned Vajra services operated from Kempegowda Bus Station to Wonder-La Amusement park is introduced in the AWATAR system of KSRTC from 15 Jan,” BMTC stated in a release.

A concession of 15% is being given on the entry fee of Wonder-La to every passenger travelled in Vajra services with valid ticket operating to Wonder-La, release added.

Related Topics

public transport / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.