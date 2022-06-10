BMTC instructs drivers to follow traffic rules
Following complaints from passengers that some of the city bus drivers do not follow traffic rules while driving, chief operational manager of BMTC has instructed officials to make sure that drivers follow rules.
Drivers have been instructed not to honk near schools, not use mobile phones while driving and make sure that passenger information providing bus route details are functional at all times. Instructions have been given to display stickers on reserving seats for women, the elderly and the differently-abled.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.