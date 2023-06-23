BMTC crew fail to follow passenger safety norms; buses keep doors open

June 23, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite the Road Transport Corporations (RTC) issuing a circular to follow passenger safety norms and close bus doors before the bus moves, most Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses in the city are not following the rules.

After Shakti, a scheme which offers women free travel in non-premium services offered by RTCs implemented in the State, most buses across the state are carrying passengers on footboards of the bus, leading to concerns about passengers safety.

According to passengers, most ordinary buses are not following the circular and allowing the passengers to stand on the footboards while most buses still are not closing the doors, especially the front passenger door. Madhu Krishna, a regular BMTC passenger from Shantinagar, said, “The bus driver never closes the front door and allows passengers to board the bus while the vehicle is still moving near the bus stops, risking the life of passengers.”

The passengers also complained that the bus crew take more passengers than the limit and makes them stand on footboards. Sharavati K, a passenger said, “After the Shakti scheme was implemented, the buses are seeing a lot of crowd regularly. Especially during peak hours, the buses are crowded, the driver never closes the front door where most of the ladies stand which will have serious safety issues. The BMTC should add more buses to resolve crowding issues while the safety of passengers must be prioritised.”

What did the circular mandate?

According to the circular issued by RTCs on June 13, the bus driver and conductor should make sure that the back and front doors are closed and only then start the bus. The circular was issued after a 14-year-old schoolgirl died recently as she lost balance and fell down from a crowded North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus in Haveri district. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had given instructions to all the RTCs to follow passenger safety norms and close bus doors before the bus moved.

The circular stated that all the bus doors should be checked before a bus starts for a trip from the depot. The bus driver and conductor should make sure that the back door is closed and only then start the bus.

The bus crew had been directed not to allow any passenger to stay on the footboard of the bus and make sure that both front and back doors are closed properly.

The circular stated that the bus crew should not open the doors until the bus reaches the bus station or bus stop and stops on the dedicated platform.