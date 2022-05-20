BMRCL to launch five-day passes

The cost of the pass is ₹600, including ₹50 refundable amount

The cost of the pass is ₹600, including ₹50 refundable amount

After introducing one and three-day passes, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has announced the introduction of five-day passes.

In a press release, the BMRCL stated that the new passes will be introduced from May 23 and priced at ₹600, including a refundable deposit of ₹50 towards the smart card.

“The card can be purchased at any metro station. The commuters can travel unlimited number of times for five days from the date of issue,” states the release.

Those who purchased the passes can claim ₹50 (refundable deposit) by surrendering the smart card at any metro station’s customer care centres, but the smart cards should be in good condition while surrendering and are submitted within the validity time.

In March, the BMRCL had introduced one and three day passes. It costs ₹200 to buy one day pass and ₹400 for three day passes. The amount includes a refundable deposit amount of ₹50.