BMRCL MD summoned by police in metro structure accident case

January 20, 2023 - Bengaluru

Days after the death of a woman and her toddler who came under a reinforcement structure at a Namma Metro construction site in HBR Layout, the Bengaluru city police have issued a summons to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) Managing Director (MD) Anjum Parvez. However, Mr. Parvez skipped the questioning that was to be held on Friday on health grounds.

Speaking to The Hindu, Bheemashankar Guled, DCP East, Law & Order, said: “We have some specific questions to be asked to metro officials which only the MD can answer. Hence, we have summoned him. However, due to health reasons, Mr. Parvez did not attend the questioning on Friday, but he confirmed that he will attend on Saturday.”

The FIR has been registered in Govindapura police station under Sections of 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC. However, the MD’s name did not figure in the FIR.

Mr. Guled also said that they have started questioning officials of the BMRCL and contractor as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, professors from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, who are giving their expert opinion to the police on the incident, have sought more details from the police on the incident.

The team of two professors from the Civil Engineering Department submit their opinion to Bengaluru city police soon. Mr. Guled said: “The report from the IIT Hyderabad may be submitted soon and recently they have sought more details from us, which we have provided.”

The team arrived in the city after being requested by the city police recently after the incident. The city police, who had earlier requested the Indian Institute of Science to probe the accident and submit a report, put it on hold and roped in IIT, Hyderabad, instead.