BJP’s slogan should be Sab Ka Swarth, says Minister

March 28, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP leaders keep repeating the slogan Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas. That does not reflect their true nature. The real slogan of the BJP should be Sab Ka Swarth, as it is full of selfish leaders, Minister and Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar said in Gokak on Thursday.

Unlike the BJP, the Congress does not indulge in selfish politics. “We work with social commitment and concern. All our programmes and schemes are aimed at welfare and development of the poorest and deprived,” she said.

She was speaking at a campaign rally for Congress candidate and her son Mrinal Hebbalkar.

She raised the issue of self-respect of the people of Belagavi. “The BJP could not find a single candidate in Belagavi district and had to import a candidate from outside. Is it not an insult to our district and local leaders?” she asked.

She complained that the BJP-led Union government has not helped Karnataka when it needed it the most. “It gave no assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. It did not release our share of taxes. It did not release crop loss relief during floods or calamities. What is more, MPs from the region did not raise their voice in Delhi. What is the use of a government that does not help you during distress?” she said.

“That is why, the people of the State rejected the BJP in the Assembly polls. Unlike the BJP, when the Congress came to power, we fulfilled our promises and introduced our guarantees,” she said.

“People are suffering from multiple problems during the reign of the BJP. Women are not safe, food prices have gone up, the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up. COVID-19 pandemic took away lives of bread winners and lockdown weakened the economy. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have implemented five guarantees to give some succuor to the people,” she said.

“By now, the people have realised that development is possible only by the Congress. It is a party that keeps its promises,” she said.

She said that the BJP is engaged in false propaganda and urged the voters to reject it. “The BJP is spreading lies that the guarantee schemes will stop after the Lok Sabha elections. That is absolutely false. All the guarantees will be continued and other development works will also be taken up,” she said.

She claimed to have built 103 temples, seven Jain Basadis, two Valmiki Bhavans, 12 Ambedkar Bhavans, mosques, churches in her Assembly constituency. “I regard people of all faiths as equal. We are all Indians and we cannot forget our culture. I worship God and respect the seers of maths. We are the real patriots. Unlike the BJP, we are not pretentious,” she said.