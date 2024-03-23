GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP workers upset over neglect

March 23, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav had to face the ire of his own party workers for allegedly “neglecting the party workers” in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Soon after Mr. Jadhav addressed a press conference, the public gathered witnessed chaos after BJP worker Ayyappa Ramteerth expressed that the party [BJP] was ignoring local party workers. Mr. Ramteerth accused the party leaders of ignoring dedicated party workers. “No leader from BJP is making an effort to boost party performance. Honest party workers were utilised only during the elections for getting votes,” he said.

When BJP worker Sharanagowda Bheemanalli tried to end the commotion, Mr. Ramteerth asked him not to interfere.

Mr. Jadhav and BJP District Rural Unit president Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi asked local leaders to resolve Mr. Ramteerth’s problems and take each party worker into confidence.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.