BJP to hold convention in Kalaburagi on Oct. 30

The Hindu Bureau September 23, 2022 20:03 IST

It will help to spread awareness among the backward classes about the schemes and programmes launched by both the Centre and State governments

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a convention of backward classes in Kalaburagi on October 30, said former minister and Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa. Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, he said that the party would organise the convention to spread awareness among the backward classes about the schemes and programmes launched by both the Centre and State governments for their benefit. Over 4 lakh people would take participate in the programme. The party would hold a preliminary meeting of leaders in Hubballi on October 9. The BJP leader said that five teams of BJP leaders would tour across Karnataka in the coming days in the run-up to the convention. He would be leading one of the teams. Another team would be led by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar. Similarly, Social Welfare Minister Kota Sreenivasa Poojary, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj and Tourism Minister Anand Singh would travel with other teams, Eshwarappa said. Regarding the arrests of youths on charges of having links with the terrorist organisations, Eshwarappa said the Centre and State government had been taking tough action against those engaged in criminal activities. The elders of the Muslim community should ensure their children do not get influenced by the terrorist organisations like ISIS.



