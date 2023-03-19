BJP takes exception to A.H. Vishwanath’s outbursts against party, seeks apology

March 19, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP spokesperson M.A. Mohan lashed out at party MLC A.H. Vishwanath for his outbursts against the party and its leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Mohan asked Mr. Vishwanath to apologise for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and correct his course so he doesn’t have to repent for the same in future.

He also questioned Mr. Vishwanath’s contribution to Mysuru during his tenure as MLA, minister or MP. In contrast, the BJP spokesperson said, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha had not only helped bring regular flight operations to Mysuru but also paved the way for commissioning of the double railway track between Mysuru and Bengaluru as well as the 10-lane expressway between the two cities.

Coming a full circle

He said Mr. Vishwanath, who had enjoyed all the benefits available in the Congress, a party with which he had stayed for 30 years, had moved to Janata Dal (Secular), where he was not only made the party’s state unit President but also fielded as its candidate from Hunsur during the 2018 polls and sent to the Legislative Assembly.

Though he later joined the BJP and lost in the by-elections, the party had made him an MLC, he argued.

Now, Mr Vishwanath wants to return to the Congress. thus completing a full circle. “Let him return, but why should he criticise our party and our leaders,” Mr. Mohan asked.

Rebukes criticism of expressway

Referring to Mr. Vishwanath’s criticism of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Mr. Mohan questioned the former’s expertise to comment on the technical aspects of the highway. The Congress and JD(S) could not even imagine such an expressway, he said.

He also took exception to Mr. Vishwanath’s criticism over levying of toll on the motorists and said toll collection from motorists using the expressway was necessary to maintain the road and take up other development projects.