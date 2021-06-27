BJP starts gearing up for election season

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the upcoming election season in the State — elections to taluk and zilla panchayats, BBMP council, 25 seats of the Legislative Council from local bodies, and bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies.

With the State government putting off all elections to local bodies for the next six months owing to the pandemic, these polls are expected to be held by December 2021, sources said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, addressing the State executive meet of the party held here on Saturday, called on party workers to not only continue relief work to those affected by the pandemic and rain damage across the State, but also gear up for the upcoming election season.

The party decided to train two lakh party workers to use oximeters and thermometers and also deploy them to motivate people to take vaccines. Amid this service outreach, the party will also hold meetings of all presidents and vice-presidents of gram panchayats at the mandal level and in August hold meetings of all booth presidents in the State. These meetings will lay the groundwork for the upcoming elections, party sources said.

Meanwhile, the State Executive adopted three resolutions: congratulating the State and Union governments led by the BJP for “exceptional work” in handling the pandemic, condemning Opposition Congress for “undue negative criticism” of the State government, and condemning Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “non-cooperation and confrontation with the Union government and the Governor”.