BJP set to roll out Mission Dakshin: Ravi

He hit out at Congress and ‘family-run’ parties

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi on Monday said the party was gearing up to strengthen its position in the southern region of the country through “Mission Dakshin” programme.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the BJP functionary said the party national executive that concluded in Hyderabad on Sunday had discussed this. Under this, the party would make efforts to woo beneficiaries of the Central schemes cutting across caste and class in Southern States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also proposed the concept of “Sneha Yatra” to reach out to people by creating awareness about various development schemes taken up, he said.

He ridiculed the Congress’ survey that had indicated that the Congress would return to power in the State. “Empty vessels make much noise. I want to remind them that they had predicted a victory in Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab too. In fact, their performance was pathetic in Uttar Pradesh though much hype had been created in those elections with their leader Priyanka Gandhi herself leading the show. A similar thing would happen in Karnataka,” he claimed.

He also launched an attack on “family-run political parties” including the JD(S), saying that they lacked internal democracy and that they had developed cold feet after the BJP had emerged strongly.

Wooing minorities

The BJP is making efforts to woo minority votes too, as the national executive in Hyderabad discussed these plans. Mr. Ravi said the party had managed to win in the north-eastern States that had dominant presence of minorities.

Following this, a suggestion had been made at the national executive to woo minorities in other states too by using the party’s elected representatives in north-eastern States as “ambassadors”, he explained. “We want to reach out to the community that has remained away from us through our elected representatives from north east states,” he said.

Murmu to arrive in State on July 10

NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Karnataka to seek support for her candidature on July 10, according to BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi.

He said the social justice was a real commitment for the BJP unlike a few political parties which had confined it to a mere slogan. This was evident with the BJP choosing Ms. Murmu, a well-educated woman from tribal community who has abundant administrative experience, he maintained. He pointed out that the party had chosen Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind earlier.