GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP protests in Siddapura after party worker knocked down by car dies

April 19, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of BJP workers held a road blockade in Siddapura in Kodagu district on Friday after a car fatally knocked down a party worker and injured two others in Valnuru village on Thursday.

A group of BJP workers were standing by the roadside after campaigning for the party in the ensuing elections when the incident took place. While Ramappa, 60, died, two others suffered injuries.

The police had arrested the driver of the car while two other occupants of the vehicle had fled.

BJP candidate Yaduveer visited the house of the deceased to offer condolences while BJP leader C.T. Ravi participated in the road blockade protest held at Siddapura demanding the arrest of all the persons in the car.

Congress MLAs from Kodagu district A.S. Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda too visited the spot and appealed to the protestors to call off the road blockade programme.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday in Siddapura and surrounding villages to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / bjp / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.