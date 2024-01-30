January 30, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Minister and BJP MLA Suresh Kumar sat on a dharna (protest) in front of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) demanding justice to young job aspirants.

The legislator alleged that a fight between the KPSC chairman and its secretary had led to distress among job seekers who come from places across Karnataka seeking information, but are denied entry into the KPSC office. “It is not good for Karnataka that its youth become cynical since they have to work across several departments for a long time to come.”

Job aspirants led by #BJP MLA Suresh Kumar protest outside Udyoga Soudha #Bengaluru against delay in conduct of recruitment exams & publication of selection lists due to protracted discord between Karnataka Public Service Commission chairman, members & secretary

📹: @photomurali1pic.twitter.com/zc0Gq0VItD — The Hindu-Bengaluru (@THBengaluru) January 30, 2024

Mr. Kumar said that he had written twice to the Chief Minister, met the KPSC chairman and secretary besides speaking to Energy Minister K.J. George on the delay in providing appointment letter to the youth.

“Job aspirants are only asking for the results and appointment letters that are legally due to them. People inside KPSC do not understand the plight of the youth that spend money to reach Bengaluru to enquire about the status of their appointment order,” he said.

The BJP legislator was later taken away from the spot by the police, who also chased away job aspirants who had gathered around Suresh Kumar.