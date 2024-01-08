GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Inculcating skill-oriented learning in students will help them face challenges’

January 08, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council S.R. Niranjana delivering the keynote address at a workshop on Excellence in Higher Education organised by Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council S.R. Niranjana has said that inculcating skill-oriented learning in students is the need of the hour to enable them to face challenges in their academic and professional career.

Delivering the keynote address at a one-day workshop on Excellence in Higher Education organised jointly by the Faculty of Business Studies, Department of Kannada and Journalism and Mass Communication of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Prof. Niranjana said that both the Karnataka State Higher Education Council and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have accorded top priority for introducing skill-oriented teaching and skill-oriented courses at all levels of higher education.

Prof. Niranjana said that there is a proposal before the UGC for introducing a skill-based programme for secondary education as a qualification for students to enter specialised courses such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Digital Learning and Yogic Science.

Stressing the importance of skill-based teaching, he said that teachers required specialised skills to monitor students, identify weak ones and to sustain technology.

He said that due to lack of skills a negligible percentage of applicants passed in the regular UPSC and KPSC examinations conducted by the Union and State governments to fill top posts in the government. Similarly, students opting to study in foreign universities are also considerably fewer when compared to student number in the country.

Prof. Niranjana said that there is an urgent need for a State-level Assessment and Ranking Committee or a body for colleges and universities in the State to assess infrastructure and quality of education imparted to students.

Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Niranjan V. Nisty presided over the workshop.

Pro Vice-Chancellor V.D. Mytri and others were present.

