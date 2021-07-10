BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi not to resign

He was speaking to journalists in Ankalagi village near Gokak where he came to inspect some works.

“The issue of resigning from the Assembly is a closed chapter. I will not resign now,” Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and former Minister, said on Saturday.

“It is true that I had planned to resign earlier. It is also true that for these reasons, I visited Mumbai and Bengaluru to meet party leaders. But then, my well wishers and religious leaders have advised me against it. I have decided not to resign,” he said. He was speaking to journalists in Ankalagi village near Gokak where he came to inspect some works.

The former Irrigation Minister, he would not want to get into the verbal battle between Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP and H. D. Kumaraswamy, JDS leader over the issue of stone quarries causing damage to the KRS dam. “I would like to believe the Cauveri Niravari Nigam MD who said there were no cracks in the dam. I don’t know why Sumalatha has alleged that there are cracks in the structure,” he said.