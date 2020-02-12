BJP MLA Ramdas undergoes heart procedure

Former Minister S.A. Ramdas underwent a heart procedure after he rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru in the wee hours of Tuesday with chest discomfort.

Mr. Ramdas, also a BJP MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, was rushed to Apollo BGS Hospital in the city around 3.15 a.m. after he complained of chest discomfort since 2.30 a.m.

Initial evaluation in the Emergency Department revealed acute changes in the ECG. Doctors said the 58-year-old former Minister had suffered a heart attack.

The cardiologists and the cath-lab team of the private hospital performed a coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty with medicated stent implantation around 4.15 a.m., a statement from the hospital said. The statement released by the hospital in the morning stated that Mr. Ramdas was stable and had been shifted to the critical care unit (CCU). “He is under observation and is recovering,” it added.